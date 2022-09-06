Tuesday, Sep 06

DGR NCWTS Advance: Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, Sep 06 5
DGR NCWTS Advance: Kansas Speedway
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Odyssey Battery Ford F-150    

  • Hailie Deegan enters Kansas Speedway for the 19th race of the 2022 season — her 42nd career start in the NCWTS.
  • Despite consistent top-10 speed throughout the weekend, Deegan had a bumpy weekend last time out at Richmond Raceway. The Temecula, CA native overcame two penalties en route to a 26th-place finish.
  • Kansas Speedway is one of the 21-year-old's preeminent tracks, averaging a 15.3-place finish in three career starts. Deegan made her NCWTS debut at the 1.5-mile oval, making history as the highest finishing female in their first-career series appearance.
  • Veteran Crew Chief Jerry Baxter has a history of solid runs at the venue. In nine career Kansas Speedway appearances in the NCWTS, Baxter has notched a top-five, six top-tens, and earned an average finish of 9.3.
  • Click here for Deegan's career statistics.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray enters Kansas Speedway for his 19th start of the 2022 season and the 67th NCWTS start of his career.
  • In the series' last outing at Richmond Raceway, Gray finished 16th after being trapped a lap down in the race's final stage.
  • The 23-year-old will be making his sixth career start at the 1.5-mile oval. In 2020, Gray wheeled the No. 15 to his best finish at the venue, earning a fourth-place finish. In the first Kansas outing this season, Gray put in a ninth-place qualifying effort before handing issues rendered him to an 18th-place finish.
  • Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has accumulated five top-fives, 10 top-tens, and one victory at Kansas Speedway. Gray and Hillman Jr. enter Kansas as their first contest together at a mile-and-a-half track layout, where the veteran shot-caller has a history of sustained success.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics. 
 

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings Ford F-150

  • Ryan Preece straps into the No. 17 for his 8th NCWTS appearance of the season. 
  • The Berlin, CT native has been exceptional in nine career NCWTS starts, netting two victories at Nashville Superspeedway and averaging a fifth-place finish across his 2022 appearances.
  • In Preece's last NCWTS outing, he followed up his Nashville victory by earning a runner-up finish at Pocono Raceway, leading six of the race's 150 laps.
  • The 31-year-old will make his NCWTS debut at Kansas Speedway but is certainly not a newcomer to the half-mile oval. In eight career appearances between NASCAR's top-two series, Preece's best finish of seventh came in a 2018 Xfinity series start with Joe Gibbs Racing.
  • Click here for Preece's career statistics.  

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Brett Moffitt Returns to AM Racing at Kansas Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.