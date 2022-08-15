Chandler Smith Punches Ticket to Round of 8 with Dominant Richmond Win

· Before hitting pit road, Smith communicated to Stockman “we weren’t bad, clean air is king.”

· Another fast stop by the over-the-wall crew allowed the No. 18 team to maintain the lead for the start of the final stage. Once the green flag waved, Smith picked up right where he left off and began to distance himself from the field.

· On lap 180 he held a two-second lead but had lost the majority of it when he was trying to lap Layne Riggs and Riggs got sideways in front of him. To avoid a major incident, Smith had to slam on the brakes, which allowed Nemechek to close to his back bumper.

· After getting settled back in, Smith started to pull away from his teammate again and stretched his lead to nearly a second again before he approached more lap traffic. He narrowly avoided the third caution of the night. As he was making his way to the inside of Carson Hocevar and Nick Leitz, Hocevar made contact with Leitz and sent him into the outside wall bringing out the yellow.

· Under caution, Smith communicated, “my balance went back to how it was the first run, give me what I had in Stage 2.”

· The over-the-wall crew continued their stellar night, allowing Smith to maintain the lead again after the four-tire and fuel stop with an air pressure adjustment.

· Nemechek maintained the runner-up position again off pit road and the two KBM drivers executed another teammate restart when the field went back green with 28 laps remaining.

· Stockman’s adjustment brought the Charge Me Tundra back to life and allowed Smith to distance himself from the field once again. With 15 laps remaining the lead was nearly two seconds.