DGR NCWTS Recap: Richmond Raceway

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 24th Stage 1: 14th Stage 2: 5th Finish: 6th Taylor Gray qualified 24th for the Worldwide Express 250 and wasted no time on the initial start to begin his march forward. By the halfway point of the opening stage, the younger Gray was up to 17th and he gained three additional positions to finish 14th in Stage 1. Chad Johnston called the No. 17 down pit road for tires, fuel and air pressure adjustments at the stage break and that seemed to do the trick as Gray launched into the top-10 on the restart. The Ford Performance F-150 stacked up fifth at the end of Stage 2. After falling back to seventh early in the final stage, Gray re-entered the top-five on lap 178, but a caution with 36 laps to go led the drivers to pit road one final time. The Ford driver cycled to sixth on the final restart and finished there for his first Truck Series top-10 of 2022.