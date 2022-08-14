DGR NCWTS Recap: Richmond Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Pristine Auction Ford F-150
Start: 20th
Stage 1: 23rd
Stage 2: 21st
Finish: 26th
Hailie Deegan qualified 24th for the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation in her second career appearance at Richmond Raceway. The 21-year-old hovered around her starting position for the race's opening laps, telling Crew Chief Jerry Baxter and the No. 1 team that she was struggling with a loose condition on corner entry and exit. A pit crew violation would send Deegan to 32nd on the subsequent restart, forcing her to claw through field in order to reach 21st position by the conclusion of stage two. A commitment line violation on the next round of pit stops would relegate Deegan to back of the pack for the final stage, relegating the Temecula, CA native to a 26th-place finish.