Young’s Motorsports Richmond Raceway August Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): WML Demolition & Contracting
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2022 Driver Points Position: 28th
2022 Owner Points Position: 29th
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Richmond Raceway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.
No. 137: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Boyd will make his 137th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 84th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Back: This weekend at Richmond Raceway, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back veteran-owned WML Demolition & Contracting as the primary marketing partner for the 18th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.
WML Demolition & Contracting is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) offering full-service demolition services for commercial customers, government and military contracts, homeowners, and residential builders.
Headquartered in Sterling, Va., WML services jobs all over the Mid-Atlantic region.
Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.
NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)
Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event through September 11, 2022.
Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.
One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Richmond Raceway Park Stats: Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway will mark Boyd’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Virginia’s 0.875-mile oval track.
In his previous two races at Richmond, Boyd has a best-track finish of 20th after starting 26th in the 2020 ToyotaCare 250.
He holds an average finish at Pocono of 23.5.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 12 starts throughout his career and carries an average finishing position of 24.2.
Lucas Oil Raceway | TSport 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd made his 83rd career Truck Series start.
After qualifying on speed in his No. 20 Derm Dude Chevrolet Silverado RST, Boyd was involved in a Lap 9 accident that retired him from the race and left the Young’s Motorsports team with a disappointing 36th place finish in the 207-lap race.
To The Point(s): Entering Richmond, Boyd sits 28th in the championship standings.
90 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Parker Kligerman with six races remaining this season.
142 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 29th in the Truck Series owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 82 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.3.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 WML Demolition & Contracting Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 63rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 62 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
The Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation will be his second race as crew chief at the famed Virginia short track.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:
On Richmond Raceway: “Richmond is my favorite track on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series circuit. The track reminds me a lot of like what I grew up doing. Short tracks and wheel-to-wheel racing.
“Hopefully, we can have a good run Saturday night for everyone at Young’s Motorsports and WML Enterprises.”
On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me.
“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”