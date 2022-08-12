Lawless Alan - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Alan on Saturday night’s race at Richmond: “Our No. 45 team is looking forward to another short track on the schedule this week at Richmond. We brought a really strong AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado to IRP and had ourselves trending towards a top-15 finish before we were taken out late, but we’ll build off of those notes to put together a strong run at another new track for me.”

Alan at Richmond Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday night’s Worldwide Express 250.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Saturday night at Richmond.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start: 22nd / Finish: 34th): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado came on strong in Stage Two tonight as we made our way up through the field. Our pit strategy had us inside the top-five in the final laps of the stage, but unfortunately our night was cut short after getting turned which was out of our control. I’m proud of the effort from this team tonight and we’ll shift our focus to Richmond.”

Niece Motorsports PR