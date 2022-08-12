Chad Chastain - Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Chastain on Saturday night’s race at Richmond Raceway: “I learned a lot in my first race back with Niece Motorsports at Indianapolis Raceway Park and I’m ready to continue on this journey at Richmond this weekend. I’m looking forward to making more laps in the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado with J.D.I Farms on board with us.”

Chastain at Richmond Raceway: Chastain makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Richmond Raceway Saturday, marking his third career start in the Truck Series.

On the Truck: Chastain will pilot the No. 44 J.D.I. Farms Chevrolet Silverado Saturday night at Richmond Raceway with associate sponsorship from Melon 1, Browning and Sons, and Robinson Fresh.

Last Time Out – TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (Start: 30th / Finish: 30th): “It was great to be back behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet and representing the growers from the Illiana Watermelon Association tonight. We battled a handling issue early on, but our No. 41 team went to work on our truck all night to keep us going.”

Niece Motorsports PR