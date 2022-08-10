Chandler Smith - No. 18 Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Richmond Preview

Talk about the experience of welcoming your first child to the world.

“It’s been amazing to say the least. Everyone talks about how life changing it is to have a child, to get married and to be a father, and to both of those points that is still an understatement saying that its life changing. We are simply blessed – it was an amazing experience for my wife through labor and delivery, and an amazing experience for myself. Obviously, me and my wife have gotten even closer now that we have a child, so it’s just overall a surreal experience and I’ve never been so happy in my life.”

You finished fourth at Richmond last year. What is your mindset heading back there this year?

“It’s a short track essentially and we have a good notebook going back there. Last year, we weren’t great there, we finished fourth, but we didn’t have a fourth-place truck. We took probably a 10 th -place truck and salvaged a fourth place out of it – which is really good from a team aspect. We have a lot of notes going back on what we did wrong and what we need to do to fix that. I feel like our short track program has come a long way since last year at Richmond as well, so I’m feeling really confident in myself and my team and everybody that’s at KBM.”

How do you approach Saturday’s race being 24 points above the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.