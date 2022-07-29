Young’s Motorsports Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park July Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 31st 2022 Owner Points Position: 18th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the eighth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and most recently at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last weekend. Sponsor Intel: For the 17th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Ruedebusch back as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap event this weekend. Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting. Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Ruedebusch’s fifth race as the primary marketing partner during the 2022 season. Welcome Back: For Indianapolis, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono and Indianapolis, Grala will also compete at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his seven Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway and 23rd at Pocono Raceway respectively Kaz Grala Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Indiana’s 0.686-mile oval track. Kaz Grala Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Grala has made eight starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carrying an average finishing position of 20.0. Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Grala made his 43rd career Truck Series start. Mother Nature washed out practice and qualifying at the 2.5-mile track which set the lineup per the rule book which lined Grala up ninth in his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | RANDCO. Chevrolet Silverado RST. Despite his best efforts, track position and the ill-timing of cautions ruined the strategy of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team that resulted in a disappointing 23rd place finish. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 17th Truck Series race. The TSport 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the central Indiana-based short track. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “It’s going to be a busy weekend in Indianapolis for me. I’ll kick things off at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the No. 02 Truck for Young’s Motorsports. It will be my very first time seeing the track, so I’ll be learning on the fly and adjusting to a new facility. “Everyone I’ve talked to about the track says it’s a really fun place, so I’m excited to feel it out for myself and do a little short track racing on a Friday night. This will also be my very first short track race ever with the Young’s Motorsports team. “I’ll be running double-duty this weekend competing in the Xfinity Series as well for Big Machine Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, yet another track I’ve never been to before. Ruedebusch.com will be joining me for the double-header as my sponsor for both events this weekend. “A very hectic, busy weekend full of new challenges for me, but I couldn’t be more excited for it. This will be a blast!”