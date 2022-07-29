Thursday, Jul 28

Young’s Motorsports Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park July Truck Series Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Kaz Grala

 

Primary Partner(s): Ruedebusch

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 31st

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the eighth time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

 

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and most recently at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last weekend.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 17th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Ruedebusch back as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 200-lap event this weekend.

 

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

 

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Ruedebusch’s fifth race as the primary marketing partner during the 2022 season.

 

Welcome Back: For Indianapolis, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom.

 

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

 

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono and Indianapolis, Grala will also compete at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

 

2022: In his seven Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

 

In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

 

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway and 23rd at Pocono Raceway respectively

 

Kaz Grala Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Grala’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Indiana’s 0.686-mile oval track.

 

Kaz Grala Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Grala has made eight starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carrying an average finishing position of 20.0.

 

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Grala made his 43rd career Truck Series start.

 

Mother Nature washed out practice and qualifying at the 2.5-mile track which set the lineup per the rule book which lined Grala up ninth in his No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | RANDCO. Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Despite his best efforts, track position and the ill-timing of cautions ruined the strategy of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team that resulted in a disappointing 23rd place finish.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

 

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 17th Truck Series race. The TSport 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the central Indiana-based short track.  

 

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. 

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “It’s going to be a busy weekend in Indianapolis for me. I’ll kick things off at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the No. 02 Truck for Young’s Motorsports. It will be my very first time seeing the track, so I’ll be learning on the fly and adjusting to a new facility.

 

“Everyone I’ve talked to about the track says it’s a really fun place, so I’m excited to feel it out for myself and do a little short track racing on a Friday night. This will also be my very first short track race ever with the Young’s Motorsports team.

 

“I’ll be running double-duty this weekend competing in the Xfinity Series as well for Big Machine Racing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, yet another track I’ve never been to before. Ruedebusch.com will be joining me for the double-header as my sponsor for both events this weekend.

 

“A very hectic, busy weekend full of new challenges for me, but I couldn’t be more excited for it. This will be a blast!”
No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): Derm Dude

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 136: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will make his 136th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 83rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.  

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back Derm Dude™ as the primary marketing partner for the 17th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

 

Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.

 

Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.

 

LOIRP marks the final Truck Series race in 2022, where Derm Dude™ will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

 

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

 

Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event through September 11, 2022.

 

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. 

 

One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. 

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Indiana’s 0.686-mile oval track.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 11 starts throughout his career and carries an average finishing position of 23.1.

 

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Boyd made his 82nd career Truck Series start.

 

Mother Nature washed out practice and qualifying at the 2.5-mile track which set the lineup per the rule book which lined Boyd up 21st in his No. 12 Record Rack

Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Despite making solid efforts throughout the race to contend for a top-20 finish, Boyd suffered a flat tire after contact with another truck that derailed their day and ultimately resulted in a disappointing 32nd-place finish.

 

To The Point(s): Entering Indianapolis, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.

 

65 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with seven races remaining this season.

 

133 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 82 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.1.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

 

He will crew chief his 62nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 61 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

The TSport 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the central Indiana-based short track.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit  YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: Racing in Indianapolis is a dream come true. I have always wanted to race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

 

“Growing up watching it on television, it produced great racing. With my first ever sponsor in racing being from Indianapolis in Wilkerson Automation, it was a place I thought I would make my debut.

 

“Stoked to see it back on the schedule and ready to get there with the No. 12 Derm Dude team.”

 

On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me. 

 

“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Jesse Little

 

Primary Partner(s): Shriners Children's®

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2022 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2022 Owner Points Position: 32nd

 

 

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

Notes of Interest:

 

Little’s Back: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Jesse Little as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Little returns to the organization for a bonus of his already 12 confirmed races aboard the team’s flagship entry.

 

This is the second consecutive race where Little has piloted the No. 20 Shriners Children's® Chevrolet Silverado RST and will mark his 11th race of the 2022 season.

 

Sponsor Intel: For the 17th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Shriners Children's® as the primary marketing partner on Little’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the TSport 200. 

 

Shriners Children’s has a mission to:

 

  • Provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment.

 

  • Provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

 

  • Conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families

 

Happy Anniversary: In May, Young’s Motorsports and Jesse Little celebrated the Shriners Children's® in helping to kick off its 100th Anniversary of providing life-changing care to children with the introduction of its new logo during the Darlington Raceway race weekend.

 

Little and Shriners Children's are beginning a new campaign, commemorating the momentous occasion with a special paint scheme and die-cast depicting the 100th Anniversary logo.

 

The 2022 #givealittle campaign offers fans a chance to be a part of the occasion with a $250 donation which will not only give you the opportunity to virtually ride along with Jesse at a future race but you will receive a commemorative Shriner's Children's Young's Motorsports No. 02 Jesse Little die-cast truck.

 

The campaign trail continues with Little and the team this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. 

 

Just Past Halfway: Friday night’s TSport 200 indicates Jesse Little is just past halfway through his 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series program with the veteran Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

 

Little kicked off his partial schedule with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team with an impressive sixth-place finish aboard the No. 02 Shriners Children's Hospitals Chevrolet Silverado RST after starting a season-high ninth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

 

Overall, he has captured one top-10, three top-15s, six top-20s and holds an average finish of 20.2 entering the lone race of the 2022 Truck Series season from the Circle City.  

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Little’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Indiana’s 0.686-mile oval track.

 

Jesse Little Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Little has made eight starts throughout his career with two top-10 finishes and carries an average finishing position of 19.0.

 

Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Jesse Little made a surprise start aboard the No. 20 Shriner’s Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Mother Nature washed out practice and qualifying at the 2.5-mile track which set the lineup per the rule book which lined Little up 32nd in his No. 20 Shriners Children's® Chevrolet Silverado RST.

 

Little made solid progress throughout the insanely quick 60-lap race and combated track position to deliver a respectable 26th-place finish at the checkered flag.

 

The highlight of the race was utilizing pit strategy to net crucial driver and owner points which allowed Little to finish ninth at the end of Stage 2 – adding two points each to their Pocono Raceway tally.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Little as crew chief of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will crew chief his 97th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night.

 

In his previous 96 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

 

The TSport 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the central Indiana-based short track.  

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Jesse Little, please like him on Facebook (Jesse Little Racing) and follow on Instagram (@JesseLittle97) and Twitter (@JesseLittle97).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

 

Jesse Little Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “It’s always nice when good things come together unexpectedly. I’m so thankful to be a part of Young’s Motorsports team and have support from partners like Shriners Children’s.

 

I’m going to go do my best to deliver a strong result for the team and try to take advantage of a track that the majority of the field has not been to.”

Race Information:

 

The TSport 200 (67 laps | 151.28 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Qualifying will follow later in the day beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after the conclusion of the ARCA Menards Series race later that night shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

Young's Motorsports PR

 

