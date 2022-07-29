Young’s Motorsports Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park July Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Spencer Boyd
Primary Partner(s): Derm Dude
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London
2022 Driver Points Position: 27th
2022 Owner Points Position: 29th
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades Lucas Oil Indianapolis Motor Speedway settled in aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.
No. 136: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will make his 136th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 83rd start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.
The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.
Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back Derm Dude™ as the primary marketing partner for the 17th race of the 2022 Truck Series season.
Derm Dude™, the disruptive men’s grooming brand redefining the marketplace for all things ‘Beard, Body, and Tattoo’ will make its debut with Boyd in the fourth Truck Series race of the season.
Derm Dude™ is a disruptor in the men’s grooming industry. With a strong focus on all things beard, body, and tattoo, Derm Dude™ is committed to developing products with power-packed performance ingredients that deliver mega results every time.
LOIRP marks the final Truck Series race in 2022, where Derm Dude™ will serve as the anchor partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.
NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)
Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event through September 11, 2022.
Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States.
One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Boyd’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Indiana’s 0.686-mile oval track.
Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 11 starts throughout his career and carries an average finishing position of 23.1.
Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, Boyd made his 82nd career Truck Series start.
Mother Nature washed out practice and qualifying at the 2.5-mile track which set the lineup per the rule book which lined Boyd up 21st in his No. 12 Record Rack
Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Despite making solid efforts throughout the race to contend for a top-20 finish, Boyd suffered a flat tire after contact with another truck that derailed their day and ultimately resulted in a disappointing 32nd-place finish.
To The Point(s): Entering Indianapolis, Boyd sits 26th in the championship standings.
65 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Corey Heim with seven races remaining this season.
133 points separate Boyd from 15th in the championship standings occupied by Chase Purdy.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 27th in the Truck Series owner standings.
Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.
In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.
Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 82 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.1.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Derm Dude™ Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.
He will crew chief his 62nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 61 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.
The TSport 200 will be his first race as crew chief at the central Indiana-based short track.
Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).
For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).
Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:
On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “Racing in Indianapolis is a dream come true. I have always wanted to race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
“Growing up watching it on television, it produced great racing. With my first ever sponsor in racing being from Indianapolis in Wilkerson Automation, it was a place I thought I would make my debut.
“Stoked to see it back on the schedule and ready to get there with the No. 12 Derm Dude team.”
On Bucks for the Brave: “I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me.
“I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”