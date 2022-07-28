Austin Wayne Self | AM Racing Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Preview

No. 22 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Austin Wayne Self



Primary Partner(s): AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN



Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST



Crew Chief: Jamie Jones



Spotter: Tony Raines



2022 Driver Points Position: 24th | 2022 Owner Points Position: 22nd



Chassis Intel: AM Racing Chassis No. 116; previously raced at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Saturday, June 4, 2022 (Start: 28th | Finish: 26th).



Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

He’s Back: After taking the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway off, Austin Wayne Self will return to the driving duties of the No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.



In his most recent race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Self-charged to a top-15 finish in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.



Texas Proud: Two Texas-based companies will also return to the team this weekend and serve as major partners for Austin Wayne Self this weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.



The Statesville, N.C.-based team will sport the signage of AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN on the No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado for the 17th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season.



Headquartered in Austin, TX, AM Technical Solutions (AMTS) was founded in 1994.



AM Technical Solutions is a Global Architecture, Engineering & Construction firm specializing in the high-tech markets. AMTS has managed over $20B of global capital projects for over 170 different customers in 24 countries and across five continents.



GO TEXAN is a widely recognized brand. It represents a diverse collection of people, products and services that are genuinely Texan. Whether it’s grown, sewn or served on a plate, more than 26 million Texans shop, travel and dine out in full support of Texas business and agriculture.



Thank You For Your Continued Support: AIRBOX Air Purifier returns to AM Racing in 2022 and will serve as a major associate marketing partner for driver Austin Wayne Self in Friday night’s TSport 200.



AIRBOX Air Purifier prides itself on having the absolute best commercial-grade air purifier on the market. It is categorically the best in every aspect, and it is built to last a lifetime.



True engineering controls solution based on a proven scientific technology to provide the desired indoor air quality you need. AIRBOX Air Purifier creates a Safe Air Plan to repopulate the business and create the safest possible environment for owners, employees, clients, students, visitors, or just anyone who breathes air.



AIRBOX Air Purifier has partnered with the Statesville, N.C.-based team for six primary partnered races between the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively.



Coming Soon: AM Racing is building for its future and will make announcements soon regarding its path for the remainder of the 2022 and 2023 NASCAR seasons.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Stats: Friday night’s TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will mark Self’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the Indiana’s 0.686-mile oval track.



Self, however, does have two ARCA Menards Series starts at LOIRP, including a runner-up finish during the 2014 season driving the No. 22 AM Technical Solutions Dodge for Cunningham Motorsports.



In his other race, Self-delivered a ninth-place run after starting 17th in the No. 98 AM Technical Solutions Ford Fusion for Mason Mitchell Motorsports.



Austin Wayne Self Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Self has made 20 starts throughout his career with one top-10 finish and carries an average finishing position of 19.7.



To The Point(s): Entering Indianapolis, Self sits 24th in the championship standings.



60 points keep Self from 20th in the championship standings secured by Corey Heim with nearly 70 percent of the 2022 Truck Series season complete.



128 points separate Self from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Chase Purdy with seven races remaining this season.



AM Racing’s No. 22 team secures 22nd in the Truck Series owner standings.



Pocono (Pa.) Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, former NASCAR Mexico Series champion Max Gutiérrez made his third career Truck Series start.



With no practice or qualifying due to inclement weather, Gutiérrez started 27th in his No. 22 Inspectra Thermal Solutions | TOUGHBUILT Chevrolet Silverado and throughout the quick 60-lap race, he climbed the running order to finish a competitive 21st in his “Tricky Triangle” debut.



Calling the Shots: Veteran crew chief Jamie Jones will lead Austin Wayne Self and the AM Racing team this weekend as crew chief.



This weekend marks his 151st race as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series but the first race for Austin Wayne Self.



In his previous 150 races, Jones has two poles, two wins, 18 top-five and 42 top-10 finishes to his Truck Series resume.



Career Rundown: Since 2016, Self has competed in 141 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering two top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best 12th in the championship standings in 2018.



Spanning seven years of Truck Series competition, he maintains an average finish of 18.7.



Did You Know? Austin Wayne Self and wife Jennifer have 16 chickens and a dog named Echo.



Lineup: In addition to AM Technical Solutions and GO TEXAN continuing their roles as the primary marketing partner for Self in 2022, the AM Racing team will also receive support from, AIRBOX Air Purifier, Don’t mess with Texas, CForce Bottling Company, Flying Circle, Kreuz Market and JB Henderson Construction.



Follow on Social Media: For more on Austin Wayne Self, please visit awsracing.com, like his Facebook page (Austin Wayne Self) or follow him on Twitter @AustinWSelf.



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

Austin Wayne Self Pre-Race Quotes:

On Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park: “I haven’t been to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2015 but I am looking forward to getting back to a track where I enjoyed success.



“It’s a tough short track where momentum and tire wear is critical. It’s the start of the Playoffs, so I plan to be respectful of my competitors, but also fight for the finish I know our AM Racing team deserves.



“It’s good to be back behind the wheel of our No. 22 AM Technical Solutions | GO TEXAN Chevrolet and I look forward to contending for our third top-10 finish of the year.”



On 2022 Season: “I think the AM Racing team has shown incredible strength at times during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. We started off the year with some solid results but went through a difficult stretch.



“Recently, I feel like we have picked up where we were at the beginning of the season and I think over the final seven races of the year we can continue to showcase the speed in our trucks and deliver some finishes that will turn heads.”

Social Spotlight:

Visit AM Technical Solutions online at amts.com.

Show your GO TEXAN pride: find Texas products, restaurants or enroll your business in GO TEXAN.



For more information on Don’t Mess With Texas and how you can become involved in the program, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.



To learn more about AIRBOX Air Purifier and what they offer, please visit airboxairpurifier.com.

For more on Flying Circle, please visit flyingcirclegear.com, like them on Facebook (FlyingCircleGear) and follow them on Instagram (@flyingcirclegear) and Twitter (@flyingcircle_). Also, connect with Flying Circle on Pinterest and YouTube.

For additional information on CForce premium artesian water, please visit cforce.com.

For more on Kreuz Market, please visit kreuzmarket.com. like them on Facebook (KreuzMarketLockhart) and follow them on Twitter (@kreuzmarket).



Visit JB Henderson Construction online at jbhenderson.com.

Race Information:

The TSport 200 (67 laps | 151.28 miles) is the 17th of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 10:35 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. Qualifying will follow later in the day beginning at 4:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after the conclusion of the ARCA Menards Series race later that night shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

AM Racing PR