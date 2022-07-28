Lawless Alan - TSport 200 Race Advance

Alan on Friday night’s race at Lucas Oil Raceway: “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit team is looking forward to closing out this recent stretch with a short track race Friday night at Lucas Oil Raceway. It’s another new track for us this season, but the longer practice session Friday morning will work to our advantage as we get familiar with it and adjust our setup accordingly.”

Alan at Lucas Oil Raceway: Alan makes his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Lucas Oil Raceway Friday night.

On the Truck: Alan will pilot the No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado Friday night in Indianapolis.

Last Time Out – CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Start: 23rd / Finish: 22nd): “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado showed solid speed and we were able to take advantage of the early cautions to make adjustments to find the right balance. We were trending in the right direction all afternoon as the race went on and we’ll build off of this heading into Indianapolis.”

Niece Motorsports PR