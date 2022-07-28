Ankrum Looks for Spark During Short Track Season

Short Track Stretch Run … Tyler Ankrum begins the stretch run of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series campaign this weekend at Indianapolis Raceway Park (IRP) to kick off the short track season. The series’ return to IRP for the first time since 2011 kicks off three short track events in the next four races, and marks the second paved short track contest of the season. The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra Pro earned his second top-10 finish of the season in the only prior short track event this season in April at Martinsville Speedway. Friday’s 200-lap return to IRP marks Ankrum’s 13th paved short track start and looks to parlay his previous experience into a season-best finish.

Short Track History … Ankrum has made 12 short track starts (excluding dirt races) in his 83-race career and has tallied top-10 finishes at three of four venues where he’s competed. The San Bernardino, Calif. native has two top-five short tracks results, both of which came at Richmond Raceway, and earned his best Martinsville finish in the lone short track this season. Just as Ankrum has been a versatile consistent performer at road courses, he’ll look to extend his top-10 trend at short tracks in his first appearance at IRP.

Season to Date … Through 16 of 23 events, Ankrum sits 12th in the championship standings and has earned six top-10 finishes. He’s delivered two seventh-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway and has an average finish of 16.0.

Chassis Selection … Crew chief Scott Zipadelli and the LIUNA squad have prepared chassis No. 009 for the series’ return to IRP. This Toyota Tundra most recently competed at World Wide Technology Raceway in June where Ankrum finished 13th and was also wheeled to a 10th-place run at Martinsville.

Tune In … Coverage from IRP on FOX Sports 1 kicks off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET with qualifying followed by NASCAR Raceday and the green flag at 8:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET, respectively. Stay connected with the No. 16 LIUNA team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote:

On entering a stretch of short track races:

“Going back to back to IRP should be a lot of fun. Almost all of us grew up short track racing, and we ran pretty well at Martinsville earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s one of the tracks that made the Truck Series what it is today, so to be able to race there with our LIUNA Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is pretty cool. I’ve always enjoyed short track racing and we had a lot of speed earlier this year at Martinsville, so I’m optimistic about the next couple weeks. I think this will a good chance for our team to perform well and run up front.”

