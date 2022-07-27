John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Yahoo! Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks IRP Preview

How do you think the Truck Series race will be at IRP this weekend?

“I feel like it should be a good race. It will be interesting to see what teams hit it right off the truck and what teams have to work hard this weekend. Hopefully, we’re one of the teams that hits it right off the truck and have a fast Yahoo! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. I’m looking forward to going to IRP, one of my favorite places to go race Super Late Models and Pro Late Models so hopefully some of that experience will pay off and transfer over into the truck this weekend and go get the first win in the playoffs and keep on rolling the momentum that we have.”

Do you think you can attack the playoffs differently this year and be more on the offensive than defensive?