DGR NCWTS Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Hailie Deegan enters Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park for the first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, her 40th career series appearance.

The Ford Performance driver reached as high as 12th last Saturday at Pocono Raceway before a right front flat in the final stage would be the catalyst for issues that rendered her to a 33rd-place finish.

The 21-year-old has two top-five finishes in the ARCA Menards Series at the

0.686 mile short track, finishing fifth and third in 2019 and 2020 respectively.