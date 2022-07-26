Tuesday, Jul 26

DGR NCWTS Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150    

  • Hailie Deegan enters Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park for the first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, her 40th career series appearance.
  • The Ford Performance driver reached as high as 12th last Saturday at Pocono Raceway before a right front flat in the final stage would be the catalyst for issues that rendered her to a 33rd-place finish.
  • The 21-year-old has two top-five finishes in the ARCA Menards Series at the 0.686 mile short track, finishing fifth and third in 2019 and 2020 respectively.
  • In seven career appearances at IRP, Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has recorded three top-10s with an average finish of 12.4.
  • Click here for Deegan's career statistics.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

  • Tanner Gray will enter Indianapolis Raceway Park for his 17th start of the 2022 season and 65th NCWTS start of his career.
  • In the series' last event, Gray brought home a 10th-place finish at the "Tricky Triangle," a career-best at the superspeedway.
  • The 23-year-old driver will debut at IRP with an updated Lincoln Welders scheme as the NCWTS returns to the venue for the first time since 2011.
  • Jerry Baxter has five career appearances at IRP in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, collecting poles with David Reutimann and Trevor Bayne en route to two top-five finishes.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics. 
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150

  • Taylor Gray will be pulling double duty this Friday, competing in his fifth NCWTS contest this season on top of his ARCA Menards Series obligations.
  • The youngest Gray currently leads the ARCA Menards Series in wins, tallying three this season. He will carry a streak of back-to-back wins to IRP, where he'll make his first-ever start in a Ford F-150 at the .686-mile oval..
  • The 17-year-old has one top-five finish in the ARCA Menards Series at the track, netting a fourth-place finish in his only appearance at the track. Meanwhile, veteran Crew Chief Chad Johnston will be making his debut at the facility.
  • In nine career NCWTS starts, the Ford Performance driver has notched one top-10 finish while qualifying within the top-10 three times. 
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.  

DGR PR

