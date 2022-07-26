Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks IRP Preview

Do you feel like you have momentum on your side heading into the playoffs after dominating Pocono?

“Momentum is definitely on our side -- we had a really fast Charge Me Toyota Tundra at Pocono. Looking forward to going to IRP – I have a lot of experience there, I’ve been there three times and won twice in the ARCA Menards Series. I’ve always wanted to go there in a Super Late Model and now it’ll be cool to be going there in the Truck Series. Really looking forward to getting my Safelite Toyota Tundra to victory lane there as well.”

You’ve had success at IRP in the ARCA Menards Series. Does that track fit your driving style?

“I suppose, because honestly Turn 3 at Pocono and Turn 1 at Phoenix – which I feel like I’m respectable at – are very similar to IRP as far as the banking and all, it’s pretty flat. So, I would’ve never have thought of myself to be a good flat track racer, but for some reason if I look back on my history, I show to be pretty decent at those. I guess flat tracks are kind of in my wheelhouse a little bit, I don’t know why that is, but I have a good history with them.”

Are you more prepared to make a championship run this year now that you have playoff experience?