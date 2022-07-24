Corey Heim Drives to Fourth-Place Finish at Pocono

Corey Heim started Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in 17 th after Friday’s qualifying session was canceled due to rain. Lining up per NASCAR’s performance matrix system snapped Heim’s six-race streak of starting inside of the top five.

After dealing with handling issues in the opening stage, Heim was able to rebound and run inside the top-five for the final two stages and was chasing down the leaders from third with just six laps to go. Heim pulled within half a second of Chandler Smith in first with five to go before his JBL Tundra began to tighten up again, dropping him back to fourth where he would take the checkered flag, earning his third career top-five finish.