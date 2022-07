Start: 24th

Finish: 27th

Driver Point Standings: 27th

Owner Point Standings: 28th

Wright on his run at Pocono: “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado struggled to find the right balance early on, but we continued to work on it every chance we had. We showed solid speed at times. Unfortunately it wasn’t our day and we’ll focus our attention on Indianapolis next weekend.”

Niece Motorsports PR