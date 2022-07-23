Dean Thompson - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Start: 26th

Finish: 24th

Driver Point Standings: 23rd

Owner Point Standings: 25th

Thompson on the No. 40 team’s effort at Pocono: “We faced adversity early today at Pocono following a spin in Stage One, but I’m really proud of the fight from our No. 40 Worldwide Express team to get us back in the hunt for a top-20 finish late in the race. We made the right adjustments to get us back in picture after losing a lap and we didn’t let up. We’ll continue to progress and take the positives into next weekend.”

Niece Motorsports PR