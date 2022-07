Start: 23rd

Finish: 22nd

Driver Point Standings: 21st

Owner Point Standings: 23rd

Alan on his run at Pocono: “Our No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet Silverado showed solid speed and we were able to take advantage of the early cautions to make adjustments to find the right balance. We were trending in the right direction all afternoon as the race went on and we’ll build off of thin heading into Indianapolis.”

Niece Motorsports PR