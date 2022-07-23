Carson Hocevar - CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap

Start: 3rd

Finish: 5th

Driver Point Standings: 8th

Owner Point Standings: 10th

Hocevar on closing out the regular season with a third-straight top-five finish: “It’s tough to win these races. We suffered from a little bit of damage to the right rear that hurt our straightaway speed. Our setup was something that we haven’t typically done at these kinds of race tracks to get us ready for the playoff run. We’re committed – all in or all out – and that’s how we’ve been all year. We’re right there, it seems like, with consistent top-five finishes. Our focus is to take it one race at a time and try not to lose anything, but rather take every advantage we can to gain points and set ourselves up for wins. The ability to consistently put together strong runs at different types of tracks lately is a testament to the efforts of Niece Motorsports, Worldwide Express, and Premier Security Solutions.”

Niece Motorsports PR