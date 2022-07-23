Kraus Turns In Strong Top-10 At Pocono

A strong top-10 finish by Derek Kraus at Pocono Raceway on Saturday, came up just short of putting the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver into the playoffs for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

His ninth-place finish in the final regular season race left the driver of MHR’s No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado just 17 points below the cutoff for the playoff field.

Kraus gained ground this past month in the chase for the playoffs, with an average finish of 8.5 in the final four races of the regular season. His ninth-place finish on Saturday bettered the 10th-place finishes he registered at Pocono in each of the past two years.

His MHR teammate, Colby Howard in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado, had an up-and-down day at Pocono that led to an 18th-place finish.

After practice and qualifying on Friday were cancelled due to weather, the lineup was set per the rule book – with Kraus starting seventh and Howard 10th on the grid. While Kraus ran in the lead pack and finished fifth in the first segment of the race, Howard battled handling issues and was 18th.

In the second segment, Kraus and his team opted to pit early under green with other leaders. Howard remained on track, meanwhile, and finished sixth in that stage. After the field cycled through pit stops, Kraus restarted the final segment in sixth – with Howard in 14th. Kraus ran strong, but lost a couple spots in the final laps with a leak in his power steering system. Howard slipped back to finish 18th.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“We had a fast Chevy Silverado for most of the race, but the power steering went away. We’ll move on and keep our heads high and go on to the next seven races.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“From the start, we were struggling with a tight condition. We got a little better in the middle of the race, but at the end we struggled even more. We will regroup and be better for Indy.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: CRC Brakeleen 150 (60 Laps) (Race 16 of 22) July 23, 2022

Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Penn. (2.5-mile oval)

Format: Three Stages; Lap 15 / Lap 30 / Lap 60

Derek Kraus

No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Stratford, Wis.

Started: 7th

Stage 1: 5th

Stage 2: 30th

Finished: 9th (Running, completed 60 of 60 laps)

Career series stats:

66 starts, 3 poles, 4 top fives, 25 top 10s

2022 series stats:

Races: 16 starts, 1 pole, 6 top 10s

Laps completed: 1,945/2,013

Laps led: 15

Series standings: 11th

Colby Howard

No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Age: 20

Hometown: Simpsonville, S.C.

Started: 10th

Stage 1: 18th

Stage 2: 6th

Finished: 18th (Running, completed 60 of 60 laps)

Career series stats:

21 starts, 1 top 10

2022 series stats:

Races: 16 starts, 1 top 10

Laps completed: 1,888/2,013

Laps led: 10

Series standings: 17th

BMR PR