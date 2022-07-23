DGR NCWTS Recap: Pocono Raceway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 RaceChoice.com Ford F-150 Start: 22nd Stage 1: 12th Stage 2: 25th Finish: 2nd Ryan Preece fired off 22nd for the CRC Brakleen 150 and methodically worked his way to 12th with the few green flag laps that were completed in Stage 1. With eight laps to go in Stage 2, the No. 17 RaceChoice Ford was into the top-five within striking distance of the leaders. On lap 27, Chad Johnston called the truck down pit road for service to short pit the stage break and they would take 25th in Stage 2 as a result. Preece restarted second for the final stage and took the lead on the start, but a yellow soon after brought the field back together and the veteran driver couldn't snag the lead on the next restart. Preece battled hard to return to the lead, but passing proved too difficult and he settled for a second-place effort.