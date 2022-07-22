Young’s Motorsports Pocono Raceway July Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc. Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Steven Dawson 2022 Driver Points Position: 31st 2022 Owner Points Position: 19th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Still Truckin’: This weekend at Pocono Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Kaz Grala back as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the seventh time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway and most recently at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month. Sponsor Intel: For the 16th Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the CRC Brakleen 150. Welcome Back: For Pocono, Young’s Motorsports and Kaz Grala welcome back Luxio as an associate marketing partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST. Luxio joined the Young’s Motorsports team at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. Luxio was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring high-quality home goods to consumers all around the world at fair, affordable pricing. Luxio currently offers shipping to Canada, Mexico, United States of America and the United Kingdom. The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s race at Pocono Raceway. In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Pocono, Grala will also compete at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the penultimate race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. 2022: In his six Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150. In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June. In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway respectively. Kaz Grala Truck Series Pocono Raceway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 will mark Grala’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 2.5-mile triangular race track. In his “Tricky Triangle” debut, Grala finished 23rd after starting 11th for GMS Racing in the 2017 Overton’s 150. Kaz Grala Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway 2.0-miles and larger, Grala has made five starts throughout his career with one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 14.8. Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course | O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Grala made his 42nd career Truck Series start. After qualifying his No. 02 Ruedebusch Development Chevrolet Silverado RST in the rain, Grala quickly moved forward from his 17th place qualifying position and hustled inside the top-10 where he stayed for a majority of the race. Showcasing his road racing skills, Grala finished seventh capturing his first top-10 finish of the Truck Series season. Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson. A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 16th Truck Series race. The CRC Brakleen 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the 2.5-mile three-turn race track. Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote: On Pocono Raceway: “It’s been a few years since I’ve raced at Pocono, but I’m definitely ready to be back. I have an ARCA pole at the track, as well as one Truck race and one Xfinity race, so I feel like it’s a track I know well. I’ve always liked the unique racetracks and Pocono certainly is. “Not only is there no other track like it, but each corner is completely unique as well, so I feel like it’s a well-rounded test for the driver and team. We’ve been in road course + dirt mode for my past five Truck races, in fact, I’ve only competed in one asphalt oval race this year with the No. 02 team, so I’m eager to get on track and see what we’ve got for the competition this weekend!”