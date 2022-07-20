Kraus Builds On Momentum In Aiming For Playoffs

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing’s Derek Kraus has closed to within just 19 points of the cutline for the playoffs, as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels to Pocono Raceway this week for the final regular season race on Saturday.

At the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track, known as the Tricky Triangle, Kraus can make the playoffs by locking himself in with a win or by gaining enough points to be in the top 10 of the standings.

He and his MHR teammate, Colby Howard, are coming off strong finishes at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. They and their teams are working hard to carry that momentum over to Saturday’s race.

Kraus, driver of the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado, has gained ground in the championship standings during the past month. He finished eighth at Ohio and has an average finish of 8.3 in the past three races. He heads to Pocono, where he finished 10th in each of the past two years.

Howard is coming off a career-best ninth-place finish at Mid-Ohio in the No. 91 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado. He and his team plan to build on that performance and move up in the standings during the final eight races of 2022. Howard, in his first full season of competing in the series, will be making his first start at Pocono in a truck.

Practice/Qualifying

The format for practice and qualifying at Pocono on Friday will involve a 20-minute warm-up/practice session – followed by qualifying, with a single-truck, one-lap format.

Quote – Derek Kraus

“I enjoy going to Pocono. It’s a big, fast track and it’s really important to keep your momentum up whenever you’re under green. We all know how important this race is for our whole team. We can’t let the pressure get to us. We need to just go and do our thing.”

Quote – Colby Howard

“Pocono is a unique track, with plenty of challenges. We are bringing a fast Chevy and expect to have another great run.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: CRC Brakeleen 150 (60 Laps) (Race 16 of 23) July 23, 2022

Location: Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Penn. (2.5-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on July 23 at Noon ET

BMR PR