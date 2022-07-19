Smith Looks to Clinch Regular Season Championship at Pocono

Zane Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com #BraveLikeWyatt Ford F-150 team head to the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend with hopes of clinching the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season championship and collecting the 15 playoff points that come with it.



Smith heads into the final race of the regular season with a 58-point lead over the second-place truck in the driver standings. Needing just two points to lock up the trophy, Smith is confident his No. 38 crew is well prepared for the task.



“This season has been phenomenal,” Smith stated. “We have a good shot at delivering Front Row Motorsports its first regular season championship. My guys are working hard in the shop to prepare a fast truck. We have been consistent this season, and again, that is all we need to do in Pocono.”



Smith, who has three wins on the season to date, is also thinking about racing smart as the team looks ahead.



“Looking ahead in the playoff schedule there are some really good tracks for us,” said Smith. “We want to continue to gather playoff points, whether that is through stage wins or race wins. That is a big part of how we race. Chris (crew chief Lawson) does an awesome job of making sure that we’re not only in position to win, but also get us stage wins if it’s possible. It is going to continue to help us as we move along through this playoff run.”



Fr8Auctions.com and #BraveLikeWyatt will adorn the No. 38 Ford F-150 once again this weekend. The black and white matte scheme has become a popular one for Smith this season.



“It’s such a clean looking truck,” commented Smith. “We have had great runs with Fr8Auctions.com on the hood and sides. It’s so special for me to be a small part of the #BraveLikeWyatt mission and support them in their efforts to help children receive lifesaving organ transplants. We just want to get them a win if we can or celebrate a regular season championship. Both will be awesome.”



Smith and the No. 38 Fr8Auctions.com team will race on Saturday at the Pocono Raceway with the green flag dropping at 12:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



FRM PR