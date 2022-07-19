DGR NCWTS Advance: Pocono Raceway

|
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Wastequip Ford F-150
- Hailie Deegan will enter Long Pond, PA, for her second NASCAR Truck Series appearance at the "Tricky Triangle" and 39th career NCWTS start.
- The 21-year-old is fresh off her season-best result, scoring a 10th-place finish at the series' most recent stop at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
- Deegan recorded a 26th-place finish in her NCWTS debut at the 2.5-mile tri-oval in 2021. However, the Temecula, CA native has seen success at the track in the lower series; recording two seventh-place ARCA finishes in her young career.
- In 10 career appearances at Pocono (Penn.) Raceway, Crew Chief Mike Hillman Jr. has recorded three top-10s, two top-fives, and one victory with Kyle Busch in 2018.
