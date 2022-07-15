Armani Williams Readily Preparing for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Return at Pocono Raceway

Armani Williams, the first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver openly diagnosed on the autism spectrum is readily preparing for his 2022 season debut in next Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.



Williams, a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan is poised to make his first Truck Series start since he impressed in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last August finishing a respectable 21st and earning his speedway license in NASCAR competition.



The Michigander will pilot the Reaume Brothers Racing Toyota Tundra Pro in his debut at the 2.5-mile triangular speedway.



“I cannot wait to get to Pocono Raceway next weekend,” said Williams. “Pocono is a great opportunity for me to write that next chapter in my NASCAR journey and I am looking forward to a productive weekend with a satisfying finish.”



Williams’ trek to the Pocono Mountains will also debut MDXclusive who will make its first foray into the NASCAR world as the primary partner for Williams in the 60-lap event.



MDXclusive is a Los Angeles-based wellness company founded by experienced medical professionals with over forty years of healthcare experience within intensive care, pediatrics, nursing, internal medicine, and cardiology.



Their leadership team and associated partners include diverse business professionals and alternative health advocates for the special needs community, medical research, and rigorous product testing. Their collaborative effort creates superior cannabidiol products that adhere to pharmaceutical-grade standards of production, quality and efficacy.



Their mission includes educating and engaging medical practitioners and the CBD community to ensure that they are recommending and receiving the purest, safest, highest quality CBD product for natural support. They ensure our CBD transdermal patches, relief patches, sleep patches and oils | creams are ethically sourced.



“There are no words to describe my gratefulness to MDXclusive for stepping up and partnering with myself and Reaume Brothers Racing for Pocono,” added Williams. “Everyone knows it takes partnerships to put these vehicles on the track and without the support of MDXclusive – next weekend would not be possible.



“I have been diligently preparing for this race, spending a lot of time studying film and turning laps on iRacing – all elements I think will help me in making my second career Truck Series start successful.”



MDXclusive is equally excited about partnering with Williams for the 16th Truck Series race of the season.



“MDXclusive looks forward to becoming a frequent NASCAR sponsor as we expand our social responsibility commitment, an effort that is well served by a presence in professional motorsports,” said Denise Chesne, Founder and CEO of MDXclusive.



"His message of defying expectations and fostering inclusivity and acceptance echoes the values of everyone at MDXclusive."



Visit mdxclusive.com for additional information.



Williams, 22, graduated to the Truck Series after stints in the premier ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West and the Canadian-based NASCAR Pinty’s Series.



For more on Armani Williams, please visit teamarmaniracing.com



Visit Reaume Bros Racing on Facebook (Reaume Bros Racing)



The CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 16th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:35 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag the following day on Saturday, July 23, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).



