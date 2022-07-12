Spencer Boyd Helps Honor Veterans with Record Rack’s ‘Bucks for the Brave’

NASCAR Driver, Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) Nominations for heroes are now open to submit for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event.



“I so look forward to this event every year,” said Boyd. “It’s hard to put into words the impact that these heroes’ stories have had on me. I’m proud to bring light to Record Rack’s efforts in the Veteran and First Responder community. We have been partners for five seasons now so it’s almost like a family reunion when we get together. I love it.”



Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in early November. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. One winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.



“It’s not just about honoring the winners that get to make the trip,” said Wildlife Marketing Lead, Jodi Cornelison. “It’s about all the humbling stories of people that serve others. I encourage everyone to read all the accounts of these heroes’ lives on our website for some further perspective. At Cargill, we believe spending time in the outdoors can be restorative and are proud to offer Sportman’s Choice® & Record Rack that help people enjoy the outdoors even more.”



“This truck honors a group of people, but there is one individual that I will have riding along with me,” said Boyd. “Jodi unexpectedly lost her husband, Bobby Cornelison, this past winter. Bobby was a Veteran, retired police officer and a volunteer at Trinity Oaks. He was a good friend to me and much more to so many more. Bobby Cornelison’s name will be on my passenger door to join his spirit that rides in my heart every day.”



The No. 12 Buck’s for the Brave Silverado will also highlight Wrangler National Patriot, Trinity Oaks, and Hire Heroes USA for the work they do for service men and women.



Young’s Motorsports will bring this special truck to Pocono Raceway on Saturday, July 23 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. It is the series’ only race on Fox this season with the green flag waving at 12 Noon ET.

Spencer Boys PR