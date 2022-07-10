NCWTS: Parker Kligerman holds off Zane Smith to win at Mid-Ohio

Parker Kligerman held off Zane Smith in a last lap duel to the finish to earn his first victory of the season and first since 2017.

For Kligerman, this marks his third win of his Truck Series career.

"This is the small team that could,” Kligerman told FS1 post-race referring to his Henderson Motorsports team.





It’s hard to put into words,” Kligerman told FS1 post-race. “This whole team is like a team of second chances. Two years ago I thought my driving days were done. This team gave me a call and wanted to get back racing and it’s just been steady improvement since. It’s unbelievable when you put a talented group of people together what they can achieve.”

Kligerman's first Truck Series win came at Talladega in 2012 and again at Talladega in 2017.





Rounding out the top five were Zane Smith in second, Carson Hocevar in third, Stewart Friesen in fourth and Christian Eckes in fifth.





Rounding out the top ten were Chandler Smith in sixth, Kaz Grala in seventh, Derek Kraus in eighth, Colby Howard in ninth and Hailie Deegan in tenth.





After Saturday's race, Ty Majeski, Carson Hocevar and Christian Eckes each earned a spot in the playoffs. They join drivers Chandler Smith, Ben Rhodes, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen and Zane Smith.



