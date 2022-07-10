Heim’s Strong Run at Mid-Ohio Derailed by Transmission Issue

· The No. 51 team executed another controlled pit stop at the stage break and got Heim ready to restart the final stage in third.
· Heim continued to run in third during the final stage and found himself just one second back of the leader with 30 laps to go.
· The sixth caution of the day came out on lap 56 and set up Heim to restart on the inside of the second row with eight laps remaining. The field went back green and set up a three-way battle for the lead with Heim, Kligerman, and Zane Smith.
· Heim was running in second and on the bumper of the No. 38 of Zane Smith with seven laps remaining when his JBL Tundra TRD Pro started to lose power and slowed down on the track. The No. 51 eventually came to a complete stop on the track, bringing out the seventh caution of the day.
· Heim reported that it was a transmission issue that would force the No. 51 team to the garage on lap 60 and relegated them to a 26th-place finish.