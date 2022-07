Quote: "Overall, I'd say we executed well this weekend. My No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevy had some speed and it allowed us to stay up front and in contention for most of the race. We were able to gain some much needed stage points, and that will help our position heading into the final regular season race at Pocono. Wish we could have gotten a few spots better in the finishing order, but I was making a pass and hit debris on the track and went off track which cost us our finishing position. Regardless, we had a pretty good points day and made some great improvements on our road course package."