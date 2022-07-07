Dean Thompson - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Thompson on making his debut at Mid-Ohio: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to going back road course racing this weekend. We took a step in the right direction at Sonoma a few weeks back and we’ll build off of those notes to put together a strong run at Mid-Ohio.”

Thompson at Mid-Ohio: Thompson makes his first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday.

On the Truck: Thompson and the No. 40 Chevrolet Silverado will have the Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/ Unishippers paint scheme on display for Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

Niece Motorsports PR