Carson Hocevar - O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 Race Advance

Hocevar on returning to road course racing at Mid-Ohio: “Our No. 42 Premier Security Solutions team is looking forward to the weekend at Mid-Ohio. The road course program at Niece Motorsports has shown a lot of strength this season – especially at Sonoma – and we’re looking forward to bringing that same speed to a new track for us. We’ll continue to build the momentum we have heading into the final two races of the regular season and it starts with a strong run Saturday.”

Hocevar at Mid-Ohio: Hocevar makes his debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Mid-Ohio with a paint scheme honoring the late Bob Cowen. Cowen, who owned the Ohio-based Cowen Truck Lines, was also a dirt late model and Truck Series team owner following his days as a dirt racer. Hocevar’s red and white paint scheme with gold numbers mirrors Cowen’s No. 42 dirt late model as a tribute following his passing on September 19, 2021.

Niece Motorsports PR