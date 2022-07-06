Dylan Lupton to Wheel Spire Motorsports Entry at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Spire Motorsports announced today veteran racer Dylan Lupton will steer the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado in Saturday’s inaugural O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.



Lupton will carry sponsorship from Lupton Excavation as he makes his first Camping World Truck Series start of 2022.



“I am very thankful for this opportunity to drive for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,” said Lupton. “Every time they have hit the track at a Truck Series race in 2022, Spire Motorsports has been a front-runner.



“I’d like to continue that pace this weekend. I have experience at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and with my road course background, plus with the leadership of Bono (Manion, crew chief), I think we can surprise a lot of people on Saturday afternoon.”



Since 2015, Lupton has made multiple starts across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series. The 28-year-old Wilton, Calif., native has logged 14 Truck Series starts across his career, earning one top-five and four top-10 finishes.



In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the famed 13-turn, 2.258-mile Lexington, Ohio road course, Lupton has a track-best finish of ninth in 2015 driving for Athenian Motorsports.



Spire Motorsports has fielded an entry in six Camping World Truck Series races in 2022 with an All-Star driver lineup including Austin Hill (Daytona), Alex Bowman (Austin/Sonoma), William Byron (Martinsville), Chase Elliott (Bristol) and Rajah Caruth (Madison, Ill.), earning one win (Byron) and a pair of top 10s.



The team is led by championship-winning industry veterans Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion.



“Dylan Lupton has shown a lot of promise over his career so we’re eager to see what he can do this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” commented Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “He’s a good, hard-nosed road racer and having the leadership and wealth of knowledge between Mike (Greci) and Bono (Manion) will be important for Dylan. He’s done well at Mid-Ohio in the past, so we think we’ve got a strong combination heading into Saturday.”



The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, July 9 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 15th of 23 races on the 2022 Camping World Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR