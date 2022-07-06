Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Mid-Ohio Preview

You’ve finished fifth at both road courses this season. What do you contribute your success to?

“I’m no road course ace by any means, so I guess in past races it just had to be the lack of experience. Now that I’m getting laps under my belt, I’m getting better and better at it, and I’ve been trying a lot harder to master my craft on the road courses. I’ve still got a long way to go for sure, but after having a couple top fives now hopefully we can keep improving and work towards getting the Safelite Tundra TRD Pro in victory lane this weekend at Mid-Ohio.”

You recently competed in a TA2 race at Mid-Ohio. How beneficial will that be in getting you ready to race a truck there?

“Running the TA2 race at Mid-Ohio definitely helped a lot because I know how much grip the track actually has in it. I’ve been there before myself, so before that race all I had to go off was the TRD simulator. Now I actually have laps there in real life and that will be a big help with hopefully me being able to be up to speed quicker in practice and help Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and the guys get our Safelite Tundra TRD Pro dialed in for qualifying and the race.”

How cool will it be to have over 200 Safelite guests at the track this weekend cheering you on?