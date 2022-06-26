Sunday, Jun 26

Late-Race Incident Relegates Corey Heim to 33rd-Place Finish

NK Photography Photo
Corey Heim started Friday’s 150-lap event at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in fourth after laying down a lap time of 29.982 seconds. This marked Heim’s fifth straight qualifying effort where he started inside of the top-five.
 
Heim ran within inside of the top-five for the first 95 laps of the night and earned the No. 51 team an additional 16 stage points after finishing the first two stages in third. As the laps were winding down in the Rackley Roofing 200, Heim was involved in a three-truck incident on lap 128, ending his solid run and relegating him to a 33rd-place finish. 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
·        Heim qualified fourth for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 after putting down a lap time of 29.982 seconds at 159.696 mph in the qualifying session earlier in the afternoon.
·        When the first caution of the night came out on lap 9, Heim was running in fourth and communicated to the No. 51 team that he “wouldn’t change a thing. We’re really good right now.”
·        As the opening stanza progressed, the handling of the JBL Tundra TRD Pro started to shift as Heim came over the radio and said “it’s starting to get free out of (Turn) 4” with six laps to go in the stage.
·        Heim was scored in third and earned the No. 51 team eight stage points as the green-and-white checkered flag came out to end Stage One.
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
·        After crew chief Mardy Lindley called for a four tire and fuel stop at the stage break, Heim restarted the second stage in fifth.
·        Just past the halfway point of the middle stanza, spotter Derek Kneeland was happy with what he saw from the No. 51 Tundra reporting to the crew, “just one more small adjustment and we’ll win this thing” as Heim was running in third.
·        The talented teenager once again finished the stage in third, earning the No. 51 team an additional eight stage points to their total. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
·        With differing pit strategies throughout the field, Heim restarted the Final Stage from the 10th position.
·        Heim was running inside the top-10 with just over 20 laps remaining when Ty Majeski made a four-wide move to the inside and made contact with the No. 25 of Matt DiBenedetto, ricocheting him up the track into Heim and the No. 23 of Grant Enfinger.
·        The damage to the No. 51 JBL Tundra TRD Pro was too severe to repair as Heim was forced out of the race and relegated to a 33rd-place finish. 
 
 
 
Rackley Roofing 200 Recap
 
  • Ryan Preece earned his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win. Zane Smith, Carson Hocevar, Ty Majeski, and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five finishers.
  • There were eight cautions for 43 laps and six lead changes among four drivers.
 
 
How Corey Heim's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished ninth.
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished 15th
 
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
With two races remaining in the regular season, the No. 51 team now sits in eighth in the Owner’s Championship standings. They find themselves 94 points behind the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team in first but are locked into the owner’s portion of the playoffs from Heim’s two wins.
 
 
Next Race
 
Heim and the No. 51 team will take on Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when Camping World Truck Series action resumes on Saturday, July 9. Live coverage of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 1:30 p.m. ET.

