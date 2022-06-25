Six Tundras Take Top-10 Finishes in Nashville

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) took to the Nashville Superspeedway on Friday night where Tundra drivers Ty Majeski (fourth) and Stewart Friesen (fifth) both scored top-five finishes for Toyota. Fellow Tundra drivers Christian Eckes (sixth), Tyler Ankrum (seventh), John Hunter Nemechek (ninth) and Matt Crafton (10th) also earned top-10 finishes.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Nashville Superspeedway

Race 14 of 23 – 150 Laps, 200 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Ryan Preece*

2nd, Zane Smith*

3rd, Carson Hocevar*

4th, TY MAJESKI

5th, STEWART FRIESEN

6th, CHRISTIAN ECKES

7th, TYLER ANKRUM

9th, John Hunter Nemechek

10th, MATT CRAFTON

12th, BEN RHODES

13th, CHASE PURDY

15th, CHANDLER SMITH

20th, PARKER KLIGERMAN

21st, KADEN HONEYCUTT

23rd, TIMMY HILL

27th, TODD BODINE

33rd, COREY HEIM

34th, CAMDEN MURPHY

36th, CHASE JANES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY MAJESKI, No. 66 American Racing Wheels Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you take us through your race tonight?

“I made an aggressive move there. I feel like if you don’t do it, you’re getting put into those positions so you either have to be the aggressor or the aggresse. I feel like I’ve been on the short end of that a lot this year, but I had a good run and wanted to take it. Hate tearing up trucks at all, but that’s just the product of truck racing. Everybody’s got to be so aggressive. It’s so hard to pass. Track position is so important, but overall solid day, solid week. Sort of missed it a little bit, but Joe (Shearer, crew chief) did a great job on strategy and the guys did a great job on pit road. I felt like we took a back half of the top-10 in the field and got a fourth-place finish. Feel like we maximized our day and that’s what championship teams are all about.”

STEWART FRIESEN, No. 52 Halmar International Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Halmar Friesen Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

How was your race tonight?

“We had some electrical issues early, truck was cutting out and for whatever reason, not sure if it was an ignition switch or something, but it just kind of stopped doing it after I stopped trying to cool the thing down under yellow. We had a really good long run truck, but we just couldn’t fire off on the restarts to get the track position we needed. Another top-five, proud of the whole Halmar team. Toyota and TRD – all the support behind the scenes is awesome. We had a really good long run truck, we just couldn’t get through turn one and two on the restarts clean enough to make a push.”

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 9th

What did you struggle with in your race tonight?

“We weren’t good to start. We weren’t good in practice and we weren’t very good in qualifying. We just weren’t good all weekend. Just off on speed and couldn’t get my balance that I wanted correct. I found a race track that I suck at. This is my worst race last year and this year I’m not very good. I just have to figure out how to be better. I’m glad we only come here once. Just have to figure it out. Proud of all the guys at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports). Never gave up. We got spun. Went down a lap, got a lap back and restarted in the back multiple times and ended up coming home ninth. All in all, a solid day. Lost the points lead again, but we’re within striking distance the last few weeks, but I think we put more of a cushion between the 18 (Chandler Smith) and the 99 (Ben Rhodes) behind us. Hopefully, we can go cap off this regular season championship.”

