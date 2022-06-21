DGR NCWTS Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150
- Ryan Preece and Hunt Brothers Pizza reunite this Friday looking to defend last year's triumph at Nashville Superspeedway.
- In five starts this season, Preece has two top-fives and four top-10s and narrowly missed out on extending his top-10 streak with an 11th-place finish in his most recent start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
- Not only will the veteran driver be looking to repeat his Nashville victory from one season ago, but he will be looking for back-to-back wins for the No. 17 F-150 as Todd Gilliland led 58 laps and scored pay dirt at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday night.
- Seth Smith will pair up with Preece for the second time this season. The duo finished seventh together at Darlington Raceway on May 6.
