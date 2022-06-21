DGR NCWTS Advance: Nashville Superspeedway

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Hunt Brothers Pizza F-150 Ryan Preece and Hunt Brothers Pizza reunite this Friday looking to defend last year's triumph at Nashville Superspeedway.

In five starts this season, Preece has two top-fives and four top-10s and narrowly missed out on extending his top-10 streak with an 11th-place finish in his most recent start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Not only will the veteran driver be looking to repeat his Nashville victory from one season ago, but he will be looking for back-to-back wins for the No. 17 F-150 as Todd Gilliland led 58 laps and scored pay dirt at Knoxville Raceway last Saturday night.

Seth Smith will pair up with Preece for the second time this season. The duo finished seventh together at Darlington Raceway on May 6.

