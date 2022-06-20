On Point Motorsports Welcomes Camden Murphy & Rowdy Energy Drink for Superspeedway Action in Nashville!

On Point Motorsports proudly welcomes Camden Murphy to drive their #30 Toyota Tundra at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 24, 2022 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, “Rackley Roofing 200”. Murphy will ride the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval with support from his newest partner, “Rowdy Energy”.

Murphy is no stranger to NASCAR as he has participated in 35 races since 2014 for various teams in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He can also be found wheeling, back flipping, and soaring to heights of 40ft in the air in his Monster Jam Truck, ‘Bakugan Dragonoid’. The one and ONLY Monster Jam Driver and NASCAR Driver!

When asked about his thoughts on racing in Nashville, Camden Murphy said: “I am beyond excited for this incredibly unique doubleheader opportunity that has NEVER happened before!! NASCAR and Monster Jam on the same weekend? Wild! Not to mention, I will be practicing in Bakugan Dragonoid in the morning on Friday and then I head over to the speedway to practice, qualify, and race in my beautiful #30 Rowdy Energy Toyota all in the same day. I cannot Thank Rowdy Energy, Kyle Busch, On Point Motorsports, Joe Nemechek, Daltile and all of my amazing partners enough for their support to make this weekend happen. 180MPH one day and 40 feet in the air the next! You won’t want to miss it.”

Murphy will also be competing the next day in the Monster Jam event in Nashville at Nissan Stadium. There, fans can hang out with Camden and see the race used Rowdy Energy #30 Toyota as it will be displayed next to the Bakugan Dragonoid Monster Jam Truck in the Pit Party from 1:30-5:30pm. Follow Camden on social media for more information.

On Point Motorsports PR