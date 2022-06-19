Chandler Smith Finishes 13th at Knoxville

After finishing runner-up in last year’s inaugural event at Knoxville Raceway and having a fast Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro in final practice, Chandler Smith had high hopes of coming out on top entering Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150.

Smith started the 150-lap event in the 10 th position and would end Stage One in the seventh position, before track conditions began changing and he would report a tight-handling Tundra for the rest of the event. The 19-year-old driver would end the night in the 13 th position and fall two spots to fourth in a close battle for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season title. With three races remaining, Smith sits 14 tallies behind his KBM teammate John Hunter Nemechek.