Buddy Kofoid Brings Home 11th-Place Finish at Knoxville

Toyota Racing Development dirt standout Buddy Kofoid made his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Saturday night at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway in the Clean Harbors 150. After finishing second in his qualifying race, Kofoid lined up in fifth for the 150-lap main event.

The California native dealt with handling issues for a majority of the race but found himself in the top-10 as the laps wound down in the Final Stage. On the final restart of the night, Kofoid was lined up in eighth but a three-way battle for the position bumped him back to 11 th as the checkered flag came out to end the race.