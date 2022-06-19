Buddy Kofoid Brings Home 11th-Place Finish at Knoxville

· Kofoid lined up for his second career Truck Series start in fifth after finishing second in his heat race.
· When the first caution of the night came out on lap 5, Kofoid communicated that his No. 51 Tundra was “already somewhat on the free side but once I get going, I’ll be fine”.
· A three-truck incident in Turn 3 brought out the second caution of the race on lap 32, setting up a one-lap dash to the end of the stage with Kofoid scored in 10th.
· On the ensuing restart, Kofoid missed a gear while getting up to speed and fell back three spots before taking the green-and-white checkered flag scored in 13th.