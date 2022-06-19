Nemechek Takes Over Points Lead After Second-Place Finish at Knoxville

· Veteran crew chief Eric Phillips elected to bring the No. 4 team down pit road at the stage break while other teams decided to stay out for the remainder of the race. The call resulted in Nemechek restarting the Final Stage in ninth.

· With just over 50 laps remaining in the Clean Harbors 150, the talented wheelman made a dive to the inside of the No. 19 of Derek Kraus and KBM teammate Buddy Kofoid to gain two positions up to fourth.

· Just a few laps later, Nemechek had made his way into second with his sights set on chasing down the No. 17 of Todd Gilliland in first.

· As Nemechek got to the bumper of Gilliland, the seventh caution of the night came out with 35 laps remaining for a slow truck on the track.

· On the ensuing restart, Nemechek lined up on the outside of the front row and was able to clear the No. 17 as the field came back to the stripe.

· The second-generation driver led the next 17 laps before Gilliland took the lead back with 11 laps remaining.

· With seven laps left, the ninth and final caution of the night came out, setting up a four-lap dash to the checkered flag.

· Nemechek lined up for what would be the final restart on the inside of the front row and was unable to get a good jump to clear the No. 17.

· Nemechek edged out the No. 38 of Zane Smith for second as they came around to take the checkered flag.