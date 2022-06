Start: 18th

Finish: 23rd

Driver Point Standings: 25th

Owner Point Standings: 26th

Thompson on his run at Knoxville: “We faced adversity very early tonight after cutting a left rear tire in the opening laps, but this No. 40 Worldwide Express team fought all night long to get us back in contention and I’m proud of the effort we set forth. We showed good speed this weekend but luck wasn’t on our side. We’ll bounce back to cap off this eight-week stretch at Nashville next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR