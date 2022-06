Start: 25th

Finish: 28th

Driver Point Standings: 28th

Owner Point Standings: 32nd

Wright on his run at Knoxville: “Our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation team battled this weekend in Knoxville. We fought back from falling a lap down and ultimately had our run take a hit by suffering a flat right front tire during the final stage, forcing us to pit under green. We’ll regroup and shift our attention to Nashville next week.”

Niece Motorsports PR