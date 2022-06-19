Tuesday, Jun 21

Carson Hocevar - Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Jun 19 124
Carson Hocevar - Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap NK Photography Photo

Start: 2nd

Finish: 35th

Driver Point Standings: 8th

Owner Point Standings: 9th

 

Hocevar on the No. 42 team’s tough-luck night at Knoxville: “Tonight was a tough one for our No. 42 Worldwide Express team to come to terms with after our run ended as early as it did. Unfortunately, this is one aspect that we can’t control, but our team built such a fast Chevrolet Silverado for this weekend. We felt like we had the best truck in the field and it was shaping up to be a great race to the end. We didn’t get to see it through but we’ll bounce back and shift our focus to Nashville.”

Niece Motorsports PR

Speedway Digest Staff

