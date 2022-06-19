Tuesday, Jun 21

Tyler Carpenter - Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Sunday, Jun 19
Tyler Carpenter - Clean Harbors 150 Race Recap NK Photography Photo

Start: 14th

Finish: 36th

Driver Point Standings: —

Owner Point Standings: 28th

 

Carpenter on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Knoxville: “Tonight was bad to the bone, really. It’s unfortunate our night had to end this way because I think both me and the truck had more potential than that. I feel like we struggled early on, but to be able to charge up to second in the heat race and run in the top-20 in tonight’s feature showed we were capable of having a strong finish.”

Niece Motorsports PR

