GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Knoxville

Quote: "Overall, not exactly the night we wanted tonight at Knoxville. We came here searching for a checkered flag, but we didn't really have quite enough speed to contend for one. We were able to make some solid improvements from our setup at Bristol Dirt, and felt like we might have been a 5th or 6th place truck most of the night. We tallied up some good stage points, and I suggested that we stayed out after the second stage to position ourselves for the win with some single file racing. The track workers did a great job prepping the track and enabled some more passing, so looking back, that move might have hurt us a little. I got shuffled out of the way on the last few restarts which put us down the leaderboard, but to come home eighth, I would say it was a solid day. Good points night for sure, and now I'm focused on ending this eight race stretch on a high note at Nashville next week!"