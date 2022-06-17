Young’s Motorsports Knoxville Raceway June Truck Series Team Preview

|
Driver: Thad Moffitt
Primary Partner(s): Clean Harbors
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST
Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott
2022 Driver Points Position: 39th
2022 Owner Points Position: 33rd
Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 008
Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies
Notes of Interest:
Welcome!: This weekend at Knoxville Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Trinity, N.C.-native Thad Moffitt as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST.
Sponsor Intel: Moffitt will pilot the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST with support from Clean Harbors.
Clean Harbors marketing director, Buddy Judy said “We are excited to have our name associated with the legendary Knoxville Raceway; it only makes sense to team with a legendary family like the Petty’s to represent us on the track. Thad has done a great job for our brand in recent years and we are looking forward to a great weekend with Young’s Motorsports and Thad!”
Clean Harbors is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy, and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies.
These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services.
Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers.
Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India.
To learn more about Clean Harbors, visit cleanharbors.com or its career site careers.cleanharbors.com.
Thad Moffitt Truck Series Knoxville Raceway Stats: Saturday night’s Clean Harbors 150 will mark Moffitt’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at the famed Iowa dirt track.
Thad Moffitt Truck Series Stats: Entering Knoxville, Moffitt has three Truck Series starts to his credit all occurring this season.
Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Richard Petty earned a career-best 18th place in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.
Thad Moffitt ARCA Menards Series Stats: Moffitt, 21, graduated to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series after a healthy stint in the ARCA Menards Series.
Between 2017 and 2022, Moffitt has 45 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit with nine top-five and 26 top-10 finishes, including a career-best third, twice at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course respectively.
Earlier this year, Moffitt finished fourth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway driving the No. 44 Clean Harbors Ford for team owner Jeff McClure.
Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway | Door Dash 250 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway, Austin Dillon made his 73rd career Truck Series start.
After starting 16th for the 75-lap race, Dillon maintained a solid pace in his No. 20 K&L Ready Mix Chevrolet Silverado RST and overcame a mechanical gremlin in Stage 3 to rally to a 17th place lead lap finish.
In two races for Young’s Motorsports this season, Dillon has maneuvered two top-20 finishes, including a season-best 14th on the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt in April.
Calling the Shots: Guiding Moffitt as crew chief of the No. 20 Clean Harbors Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.
He will crew chief his 93rd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday night.
In his previous 92 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes
to his resume.
The Clean Harbors 150 will be his first race as crew chief at the half-mile dirt track.
Thad Moffitt Pre-Race Quote:
On Knoxville Raceway: “I’m super excited about the opportunity to team up with Tyler and Youngs Motorsports for the Clean Harbors 150. Clean Harbors is a long-term partner of mine and I would love to give them the showing they deserve.
“I think with Tyler (Young) and the 20 team and I have that opportunity. I’m ready for the challenges of the dirt. It will be fun!”