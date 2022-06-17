Carson Hocevar - Clean Harbors 150 Race Advance

Hocevar on returning to Knoxville Raceway: “It seems like every time our No. 42 team goes to a dirt track we have success or moments of success. We won our heat race last year at Knoxville and led a lot of laps and at Bristol Dirt back in April we led the second-most laps in a second-place effort. We’re excited to bring the same Chevrolet Silverado that we ran at Bristol Dirt to Knoxville and hopefully it performs one spot better this weekend.”

Hocevar at Knoxville Raceway: Hocevar makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Sonoma Raceway Saturday. He ran to a 16th-place finish after starting fifth in the 2021 event and led 17 laps on the night.

In his last start on dirt at Bristol in April, Hocevar led 55 laps en route to a second-place finish.

On the Truck: Hocevar will debut his No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Saturday at Knoxville Raceway.

Last Time Out (DoorDash 250 – Start: 1st / Finish: 6th): “We had such a fast No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado this weekend in Sonoma. It’s unfortunate I wasn’t able to go the distance this afternoon, but it’s all part of the process of doing what’s best to get me getting back to full strength in the recovery process while our No. 42 team races for a championship down the stretch. I’m extremely grateful for Niece Motorsports, Daniel Suárez, Worldwide Express, and Trackhouse Racing’s efforts this weekend to produce a top-10 finish for this team.”

Niece Motorsports PR