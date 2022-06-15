Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 06.15.22

It is the lone NASCAR Cup Series off-weekend, but several racing series are competing with the Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series and the NHRA Drag Racing Series in action.

NASCAR National Series – NCWTS

Last time on dirt… Ben Rhodes had an impressive performance the last time the NASCAR Truck Series was on dirt in Bristol. The reigning champion led 95 of 150 laps on the way to his first race win of the season.

Kofoid returns… The reigning USAC National midget champion Buddy Kofoid gets another opportunity in the Truck Series this weekend in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Kofoid impressively drove through the field in Bristol before being involved in a late-race incident. The No. 51 team has won the last two truck series races with Kyle Busch and Corey Heim.

Battle for championship lead… Just 14 points separate the top-four in the point standings as the Truck Series has just four races left in the regular season. Rhodes continues to lead as he has a five-point advantage over Chandler Smith, with John Hunter Nemechek in fourth, just 14 points back.



Toyota continues to dominate Truck Series Playoff spots… With just four races remaining in the regular season, Toyota continues to dominate the provisional Playoff field. Rhodes, Smith, Nemechek and Stewart Friesen all have officially clinched berths on the strength of race wins. Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes both hold solid advantages over the cutoff line, while multi-time champion Matt Crafton currently holds down the final berth, as he is 33 points ahead of the 11th-place driver.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Smith on full schedule… Now officially 18, Toyota development driver Sammy Smith can compete in the balance of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the No. 18 Toyota Camry. It is Smith’s first time competing in the ARCA Menards Series at Berlin Raceway.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

DeJoria looks to defend… Alexis DeJoria won her first race since returning to NHRA Funny Car action at Bristol Dragway last fall, defeating Toyota-teammate J.R. Todd in the final. DeJoria, Todd and Ron Capps are all vying to be the first winner in the all-new Toyota GR Supra Funny Car body.

Ashley continues to impress… Justin Ashley is coming off another stellar performance as the New York-native advanced to another final round. With the final round effort, Ashley moved to just over five rounds off the championship points lead.

TRD PR