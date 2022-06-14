Chandler Smith - No. 18 Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Knoxville Preview

After being so close to winning at Knoxville last year is this one you’ve had circled on your calendar this year?

“For sure, I was really emotional after that race and felt like I got that one stolen from me, so that’s one that has been circled on my list to go back there and get some redemption. They had a really cool trophy last year and I wanted it pretty bad, so hopefully they have the same trophy this year. Really looking forward to slinging some mud this weekend in my Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro.”

Do you feel like the race will be as aggressive as it was last year?

“Unfortunately, I’m thinking it’s going to be a lot worse than last year and last year was really bad. We’re bigger picture racing this year, the regular season championship is our main priority right now. We don’t want to put ourselves in any bad situations where we end up losing a bunch of points.”

You had a really strong race at Knoxville last year, how were you able to have such a fast Tundra?