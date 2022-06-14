Chandler Smith - No. 18 Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Knoxville Preview

After being so close to winning at Knoxville last year is this one you’ve had circled on your calendar this year?
“For sure, I was really emotional after that race and felt like I got that one stolen from me, so that’s one that has been circled on my list to go back there and get some redemption. They had a really cool trophy last year and I wanted it pretty bad, so hopefully they have the same trophy this year. Really looking forward to slinging some mud this weekend in my Charge Me Tundra TRD Pro.”
Do you feel like the race will be as aggressive as it was last year?
“Unfortunately, I’m thinking it’s going to be a lot worse than last year and last year was really bad. We’re bigger picture racing this year, the regular season championship is our main priority right now. We don’t want to put ourselves in any bad situations where we end up losing a bunch of points.”
You had a really strong race at Knoxville last year, how were you able to have such a fast Tundra?
“I think it was a combination of Danny (Stockman, crew chief) and the guys on the No. 18 team preparing a really fast truck and that it seemed to really fit my driving style. Especially, after it slicked off, it drove a lot like a Friday night Super Late Model race on a short track somewhere in America. That’s kind of my background and that’s where I’m from, so it definitely swung my way a little bit. Also, the tire strategy we did at the very end where after the track rubbered up, we stayed out and our tires started slicking off and helped our speed. On the short run and especially on restarts it was really hard to take off because we didn’t have any traction on the dirt. If I could get clear from everybody, I was able to take off, so that’s something that me and my crew chief Danny Stockman has talked about already heading into this year’s race.”